(The Center Square) – Supporting Maine’s aquaculture and economy is the focus of a new bipartisan U.S. House bill.
The Sustaining Healthy Ecosystems, Livelihoods, and Local Seafood Act is intended to uplift and support aquaculture and its farmers and harvesters, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said of the legislation known as SHELLS.
“Maine’s aquaculture industry is an important and growing part of our state’s Blue Economy,” Pingree said in a statement. “But more needs to be done at the federal level to support our aquaculture farmers and harvesters, so we can help ensure the industry reaches its full potential now and into the future.”
The bill, if enacted, would create a program office for aquaculture that would reside in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would promote blue carbon ecosystems, protect food security, and bolster shellfish harvesters and seaweed farmers.
“By establishing a USDA office dedicated to supporting aquaculture, the SHELLS Act will uplift aquaculture farmers and contribute to building a more sustainable seafood system,” Pingree said.
The bill would also create an Aquaculture Advisory Committee that would administer activities, support developing best practices, give technical assistance, and highlight the history, use, and preservation of Indigenous and traditional aquaculture practices and knowledge of the ecosystem.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-OR, said the harvesters and farmers “play an essential role” in the foot supply but have never received the support they require to reach their full potential.
“Shellfish and seaweed farms also help mitigate the negative effects of ocean acidification and provide habitat for fisheries,” Bonamici said in a statement.
Pingree also introduced the Ocean Regional Opportunity and Innovation Act, which would use technological research and development to strengthen coastal communities and the blue economy. The bill, if enacted, would direct the Secretary of Commerce to create “Ocean Innovation Clusters,” which would grant funding for establishment, operations, and administration.