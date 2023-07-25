(The Center Square) – Community and economic development projects in Maine could benefit from nearly $28.4 million in federal funding.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is vice chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She said Friday she's advanced the federal funding to support community and economic development projects across the state through the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development appropriations bill.
The committee approved the bill on Thursday.
“This important funding would support the revitalization of infrastructure and community assets across the state of Maine, helping to spur economic development and job creation,” Collins said in a statement. “As the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”
According to a release, the city of Lewiston applied for $3.9 million to make improvements at Simard Payne Park to better connect the park to the riverfront and community. The project is in alignment with the city’s Riverfront Island Master Plan.
In Auburn, the city applied for $3.9 million for a riverwalk expansion project to link it to other local trails, according to a release. The Town of Skowhegan applied for $3 million to construct a multi-use facility for economic and community development at the Skowhegan Community Center Complex.
According to a release, Lincoln Technology Park in Lincoln applied for $3.5 million that would be used to make infrastructure improvements at the park. At Old Town, the city applied for $3.8 million that would support the construction of Black Bear Parkway, including water, roads, sewer, electricity, and high-speed internet, to city-owned land to create an industrial park.
According to a release, Madawaska applied for $2 million that Madawaska Downtown Development would use to renovate and revitalize a former downtown business plaza.