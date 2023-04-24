(The Center Square) — For 230 years, Union Wharf has been a mainstay in Portland, symbolizing Maine’s rich history with a marine and aquaculture economy.
A newly introduced bill pledging state resources could cement the site’s legacy for decades to come.
The Maine Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee on Monday took testimony on Legislative Document 1480, a bill that would give the state treasurer the authority to take out $4 million in bonds to assist in the continuation of Union Wharf for its original purpose – even as larger scale development proposals have bubbled to the surface in recent years.
The bill also stipulates that the land will continue to be used in perpetuity for marine and aquaculture use. This mechanism would stave off any future land development proposals outside the industry.
State Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Cumberland, is the main sponsor of LD1480. At the committee hearing, she said the funds could be used to assist the new owner Gulf of Maine Research Institute with land use development “that falls within the guardrails in the proposed legislation.”
“So, you couldn’t put a hotel up,” Brenner said, alluding to one recent development proposal for the 4.3-acre site from a different entity in recent years.
For most of Union Wharf’s history – 160 years – the site has been under the control of one family. In 2021, Charlie and Malcolm Poole, fifth-generation owners, decided to put the property on the market and worked with an outside group to solicit bids.
Ultimately, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute was selected as the top bidder, edging out development firms that proposed office space, lodging and retail, and restaurants as possibilities for the high-profile waterfront property.
When the deal was closed, Gulf of Maine announced it would continue using Union Wharf for much of its current purpose. The nonprofit organization also has announced plans to use the site to continue its research efforts.
Since taking over the site 18 months ago, Don Perkins, president and CEO of GMRI, said the organization had worked closely with more than two dozen businesses with a relationship with Union Wharf.
“We’ve run it competently,” Perkins said. “We’ve worked closely with our tenants.”
In testimony provided to the committee, Perkins said the $4 million would assist GMRI with addressing its financial obligations – including farm credit debt – in its bid to continue using Union Wharf for its current purpose.
Perkins said he viewed LD1480 as a model piece of legislation for coastal communities balancing a historic maritime economy with new economic proposals.
The committee also heard from several fishermen who have used Union Wharf for their livelihood. Willis Spear, a self-employed fisherman, was among the speakers.
“This bill cannot be stated for its importance,” Spear said. “We couldn’t afford to lose the wharf. The developers will tell you what you want to hear, but in the end, it’s the fishermen who get shoved out.”
At Monday’s hearing, no one spoke against LD1480. The bill remains in the committee, and a work session will be held on a future date to dig deeper into its contents.