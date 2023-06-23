(The Center Square) – New federal investments would benefit eight Maine communities.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Thursday that $8 million has been secured through the fiscal year 2020 Agricultural and Rural Development appropriations bill that will aid community and municipal facilities in the state.
According to a release, the bill is now up for consideration from the full Senate and House of Representatives.
“Towns throughout Maine rely on community and municipal facilities for essential services,” Collins said in a statement. “This funding will support the construction or rehabilitation of community and municipal buildings from Hollis to St. Agatha. As the Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to champion this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”
The bill, if enacted, would send $8,007,000 to eight municipalities for renovations, expansion, and construction of new facilities.
The Town of St. Agatha, according to a release, would receive $450,000 under the bill that would be put to work to construct an ADA-compliant municipal building that would be used for a warning center and emergency response facility.
According to a release, Carmel will receive $937,000 to renovate and expand the current municipal building to include a public safety station and administrative offices.
Howland, according to a release, would receive $1.2 million that would be used to locate the town’s road salt/sand facility to meet environmental standards. Addison would receive $750,000 to renovate a national historical landmark that serves as a community center for residents in the area.
According to a release in Hollis, the town would receive $2 million to build a new, handicapped-accessible town hall. Hartland would receive $238,000 to renovate its community center.
In Columbia Falls, the town would receive $17,000 to restore the historic Union Hall, according to a release. Southwest Harbor would see $2.415 million to replace an aging public works facility.