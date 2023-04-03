(The Center Square) — Hotel tax revenues within Maine in the year ahead are projected to increase by a quarter of the amount collected the year before the pandemic, according to a recent analysis.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association unveiled a report comparing hotel income and employment between 2019 and 2023.
In 2019, a total of $167.76 million in state and local hotel-derived taxes were collected across Maine. According to the association, Maine is poised to collect $210.92 million in taxes by the end of 2023.
If the projections do come to fruition, this year’s hotel tax revenues will represent a 25.7% increase.
While Maine’s entire hospitality industry took a hit in 2020 as stay-at-home orders and other measures were put in place, it has been rebounding in the years since as a growing number of consumers seek out destination and experiential options for spending.
Total hotel occupancy across the state also is expected to rise from prepandemic levels. The organization anticipates average lodging levels of 63.6% this year, compared to 60.5% in 2019. The contrast represents a 5.1% increase.
The positive trends for hotels within Maine mimic what is taking place across much of the country, Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA, said in a statement.
“Hotels are making significant strides toward recovery, supporting millions of good-paying jobs and generating billions in state and local tax revenue in communities across the nation,” Rogers said.
“To continue growing, we need to hire more people,” Rogers said. “Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to be a hotel employee, with wages, benefits, flexibility and upward mobility better than ever before.”
Against the backdrop of the nationwide labor shortage of recent years, employment levels within the sector are expected to remain down 5.3% from 2019 figures.
A total of 11,349 people are projected to work directly through hotel employment in Maine, according to AHLA’s analysis, compared to the 11,990 people that were on payrolls in 2019.
The same trend lines are anticipated in supported hotel employment, with 40,822 people working projected this year, compared to 43,128 employees in 2019.
Maine’s hospitality industry is in the midst of a five-year plan, Dirigo Hospitality 2025, aimed at strengthening hospitality and tourism’s role in the statewide economy. The trade group Hospitality Maine has been helming the effort.
The plan, adopted in late 2021, includes a blueprint for a hospitality education and career pathways that links government with state-based education institutions and industry.
“The workforce development issue isn’t going away, and I am proud of Hospitality Maine for continuing to look for hospitality education and career pathways,” Jean Ginn Marvin, innkeeper at the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport, said in a statement.
“Our state’s economy depends on these workers to support the hospitality industry, and these great paying jobs, with flexible scheduling, are exactly what Maine people are looking for,” Ginn Marvin said.