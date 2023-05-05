(The Center Square) – A Maine legislative committee on Thursday took testimony on a hot-button bill that would place stricter parameters around what is taught in public schools.
The Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs has received verbal and written comments from parents, educators and residents on Legislative Document 618. The bill proposes the elimination of several components of education – including any instruction related to critical race theory.
State Rep. Jeffrey Adams, R-Lebanon, sponsors LD618, which in its draft state would also eliminate social and emotional learning and any initiatives around diversity, equity and inclusion from school curricula.
To date, the committee has received more than a hundred comments on LD618, with most of the testimony in opposition to the bill.
Rockport resident Mary Jo Bateman is among the residents speaking against the bill, taking aim at many of its provisions. Bateman and several other opponents said they believed CRT is a misunderstood concept and has been muddied in a controversial debate over how sensitive social topics should be taught in classes.
“I am embarrassed that I never learned the true history of my country until recently,” Bateman said. “We gain nothing as a people by covering up the sins of our past. We become stronger if we evolve and learn to treat all with equal dignity, respect – and at the same time acknowledge that we have made mistakes.”
Louise Secordel, of Scarborough, also provided testimony in opposition to the bill, asserting that some of the concepts outlined in the legislation are not common practices in Maine’s K-12 classrooms.
“CRT is a specific academic concept, developed more than 40 years ago with decades of research, to show how racism is embedded in our legal systems, institutions, and policies,” Secordel said.
Other opponents, including Springvale resident Kael Parker, said they would prefer Maine communities continue their tradition of local control and not have broad state legislation hovering over the disparate landscape.
“Schools are already doing a good job of managing curriculum at the local level, where local parents and citizens have the opportunity to be involved and engaged in decision-making,” Parker said. “Teachers and guidance counselors should be trusted to use their education, expertise, and good judgment in meeting the needs of students and the educational requirements of the state.”
There are proponents of LD618 as well, including Rebecca Cummings, of Windham, who viewed the initiatives outlined in the bill as divisive.
“I believe it's inherently cruel and racist to proclaim one group of individuals are perpetual victims or oppressed while everyone else is deemed privileged or oppressors,” Cummings said.
Anthony Shostak, a parent living in Greene, also provided testimony in favor of LD618. He described CRT and DEI as “flabby, dishonest, and divisive.”
“CRT and, especially, DEI undermine humankind’s instinctual admiration of ability and achievement by lowering standards in the name of reparations and/or equitable outcomes,” Shostak said.
LD618 remains in the Legislature’s Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs. A work session will be held on an upcoming date to delve deeper into the bill.