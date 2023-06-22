(The Center Square) – New federal investments will support infrastructure projects in southern Maine.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who also serves as vice chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Thursday that $30 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, known by its acronym RAISE, will benefit roadway improvements and enhance a York County trail.
“This funding will improve Maine’s infrastructure, bolster our economy, and enhance the quality of life for residents across our state,” Collins said in a statement. “Throughout the appropriations process, I strongly advocated for these projects, which will deliver substantial benefits to both York and Cumberland counties.”
According to a release, $25 million has been earmarked for making safety and mobility improvements along U.S. Route 302 and state Routes 35 and 115 in North Windham, and $4 million will be used to develop two sections of the Eastern Trail.
Collins helped author the fiscal year 2023 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations bill in 2022, which included $800 million for RAISE grants. The grants are designed to give federal assistance to transportation projects nationwide.
According to the release, the funding is in addition to the $1.5 billion for RAISE grants funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The RAISE grants, according to a release, offer an opportunity for the Department of Transportation to place dollars into roadways, rail, transit, and port projects. The projects are aimed at achieving national objectives. The program was previously known as the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development and Transportation Generating Economic Recovery discretionary grants.