(The Center Square) — With its flat 5.5% sales tax rate in play, Maine ranked toward the bottom of a recent analysis that pitted states across the country against one another on their intricate policies.
In its 2023 analysis of state and local sales tax rates, Washington, D.C.-based think tank The Tax Foundation ranked Maine No. 42 in this year’s look into states’ rates.
Unlike many of the states that use sales taxes for revenue, Maine does not give local county and municipal governments the authority to impose an additional sales tax, meaning the 5.5% rate is the same from one corner of the state to the next.
While the low ranking is notable amid the national spotlight, organizations such as the Maine Policy Institute, a free market think tank, have called for greater reforms, citing competition with one notable neighboring state.
“Maine’s sales tax rate of 5.5% is burdensome to Mainers amid persistent inflation,” Jacob Posik, director or communications, wrote in an emailed statement to The Center Square. “(It) keeps us at a distinct disadvantage to New Hampshire, which has no sales tax.”
New Hampshire is one of five states that do not impose a sales tax of any kind. The others are Alaska, Delaware, Montana and Oregon.
In recent legislative cycles, there have been bills within the Maine Legislature to give local units of government the option of exercising an optional sales tax on top of the state’s 5.5% base.
Posik said the Maine Policy Institute would continue lobbying against such an effort.
“Unfortunately, some lawmakers have for several sessions in a row tried to implement (the proposal), which would move us in the wrong direction on this issue,” Posik said. “We suspect similar proposals to arise this year and look forward to defeating them as we have in the past.”
Janelle Fritts, author of this year’s Tax Foundation analysis, offered similar cautionary comments about states considering tax rate increases in the search for additional revenue streams.
“Research indicates that consumers can and do leave high-tax areas to make major purchases in low-tax areas, such as from cities to suburbs,” Fritts said.
Citing an example, Fritts pointed to Illinois, where “evidence suggests that Chicago-area consumers make major purchases in surrounding suburbs or online to avoid Chicago’s 10.25% sales tax rate.”
The five states with the highest combined state and local tax rates in The Tax Foundation’s analysis were Louisiana (9.55%), Tennessee (9.54%), Arkansas (9.46%), Alabama (9.25%), and Oklahoma (8.98%).