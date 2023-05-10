(The Center Square) – The governor has filed a package of initiatives to address housing, homelessness, and workforce development in Maine.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday introduced a package that would address the state’s most pressing issues as part of an amendment to Legislative Document 258. The legislation includes budget initiatives for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 that were not featured in the current budget passed last month and signed into law.
“This proposal lives within our means, using revenues in a responsible way to address serious, pressing issues – like the housing crunch, homelessness, and food insecurity – while also making thoughtful, strategic investments that will strengthen our economy and make Maine a better place to live in the long run,” Mills said in a statement.
A joint statement from Republicans said while the Revenue Forecasting Committee said it expects the state to bring in $10.8 million in revenue over the next two years, they didn’t find “the governor’s change package responsive to the time, or responsive to the needs of the Maine people.”
The governor’s proposal, according to a release, would amend Legislative Document 258 and provide investments to balance the budget, as per the state’s constitution.
The nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee, according to a release, said it recognized $223 million for one-time funding that would be available in fiscal year 2023 and a limited increase of $71 million in revenue for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 while a plateau in revenues is expected for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
According to a release, funding for the initiatives proposed by the governor would include surplus and projected revenues that would be put to work to address the housing shortage and fund food services and emergency shelters. The funding would also be directed at strengthening the state’s emergency medical services.
Funding for the economy, according to a release, would include workforce development initiatives and the Dirigo Business Incentive Program; doubling the credit for child care expenses; and additional funding for infrastructure repairs such as school renovations, drinking and wastewater improvements, and culvert replacements.
“This proposal continues our disciplined approach to budgeting,” Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said in a release. “As we see revenues begin to plateau, this proposal addresses immediate problems while making sure that we will continue to deliver on the strong, bipartisan commitments made by the Legislature to promote the wellbeing of Maine families, communities, and businesses.”
Mills’ proposal would invest $50 million in housing on top of the $30 million already featured in the new budget and $35 million for the Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program.
The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, according to a release, would get $35 million for the central financing program for housing development and $10 million to create a fund for attainable housing designed to spur housing creation.
Another $12 million in one-time funding, according to a release, would be put to work to support emergency shelters to combat homelessness, and $2 million in one-time funding for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry to address food insecurity for people experiencing homelessness, sheltered, and other people lacking food.
The amendment would also place $31 million in one-time funding for an emergency medical service for a grant program; and $4.6 million into the Dirigo Business Incentive Program, which would replace the Pine Tree Development Zone program.