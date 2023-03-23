(The Center Square) – A range of personal income tax bills on both ends of the politically ideological spectrum were taken up at a Maine legislative committee meeting on Thursday.
The state Committee on Taxation took testimony on four bills on the topic, with one proposing its outright elimination and two others suggesting Maine impose a wealth tax to better fund core aspects of state government.
State Rep. Benjamin Collings, D-Portland, introduced Legislative Document 667, which proposes a 3% income tax surcharge on taxable income in excess of $1 million and a 6% surcharge on incomes greater than $10 million.
Collings said the bill is aimed at funneling additional money into education and other areas of state government he deemed underfunded.
“There’s so many areas, it seems like, where we’re not getting to where we need to be,” Collings said. “I’m looking at ways to come up with new revenue.”
State Rep. Laurie Osher, D-Orono, is introducing a similar bill in LD843, which proposes a new income tax rate for top earners living within Maine.
As drafted, the bill would create an additional income tax bracket rate of 11.15% for taxable income exceeding $125,000 for single people and married people filing separately. It also would impact heads of households earning $150,000 or more and married people who file jointly and collectively earn $250,000 or more.
“The income tax has the opportunity to be the fairest form of taxation,” Osher said. “When it comes to fairness, Maine’s income tax structure misses the mark.”
State Rep. David Boyer, R-Poland, has introduced a bill – LD835 – that, as proposed, takes a completely different approach to personal income taxation in Maine.
Within the next five years, Boyer’s bill would phase out personal income taxes and task agency department heads with assembling a list of cuts to their respective budgets.
“To say that Maine can’t cut taxes doesn’t pass the straight-face test,” Boyer said. “It’s up to us to let Mainers keep more of what they earn. We need to do more to attract new businesses to Maine.”
When asked by his counterparts what should be trimmed out of agency budgets, Boyer replied, “My opinion is the department heads know best. Let them figure out.”
State Rep. Meldon Carmichael, R-Greenbush, has introduced LD971, which has been touted as a bill that would bring tax relief to Maine residents.
At its core, the legislation would apply any year-end financial surpluses into a specially designated income tax relief fund that would be applied to future fiscal year state budgets.
“The beauty of this bill is it has no fiscal note,” Carmichael said.
During the testimony, the Committee on Taxation heard from residents and organization officials who provided input on each of the four bills.
The committee will hold a work session on a future date to dig deeper into each of the bills and examine financial and policy impacts.