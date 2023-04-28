(The Center Square) – Supplemental payments totaling $25 million are headed to 129 long-term care institutions in Maine.
The new funding, proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and approved by the Legislature, will be put to work to help those organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments were proposed in the supplemental budget signed into law in February.
“Long-term care facilities provide critical services for Maine people, and they are still feeling the lingering impacts of the pandemic – challenges that have only been made more difficult by increased costs,” Mills said in a statement. “My administration will continue to work to ensure that high-quality, affordable long-term care is available for Maine people.”
According to a release, the payments are the second round the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has doled out to nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities this fiscal year. The previous round of $25 million payments went out in August 2022.
“This last round of COVID-19 payments will help long-term care facilities offset remaining pandemic-related expenses as they continue to recover,” Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “These payments are part of unprecedented support for these facilities in light of their critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect Governor Mills’ commitment to ensuring that high-quality long-term care is affordable and accessible for Maine people.”
According to a release, the payments available through the current fiscal year and into next year are to be used to perform pandemic recovery. For the current program, 262 service locations, encompassing 129 organizations, are receiving the funding, which will be proportionally distributed to demonstrate facility needs. Factors determining needs include historical revenue, resident vacancy rates, and contract labor spending due to labor shortages.