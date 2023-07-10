(The Center Square) – Updating breathing devices for firefighters at a pair of Maine fire departments is the focus of a new federal investment.
The federal Assistance to Firefighter grant program will dole out $220,228 through the fiscal year 2022 program, said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. The Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue will get $121,428.57 in funding, and Littleton Fire Department will receive $98,800.
“Firefighters across Maine and the country courageously and selflessly put their lives on the line to serve their towns and cities,” Collins said in a statement. “This funding will allow Maine firefighters to acquire updated equipment, so they have the best tools available to protect themselves as they assist our families and communities.”
A bill passed in April in the U.S. Senate, according to a release led by Collins and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, extended federal programs supporting local firefighters around the country. The Fire Grants and Safety Act gave the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, and the United States Fire Administration were all extended under the bill.
According to a release, the programs work to help local fire departments address staffing needs, purchase equipment, develop education and training programs, and improve emergency medical services.
According to a release, Collins has secured more than $200 million for 105 Maine projects funded through the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations bill.