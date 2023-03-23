(The Center Square) – One Maine public policy group says the state has more work to do when it comes to providing taxpayers a good return on their money.
WalletHub recently released a new survey that asked residents of all 50 states if they believe they are getting a good return on services from their state using the taxes they pay.
The personal finance company owned by Evolution Finances reported that 73% of people polled don’t feel they are getting a quality return on their tax dollars.
In the survey, Maine ranked 16th in the nation for return on investment, while coming in 32nd in total taxes paid per capita, and 13th in overall government services.
However, Jacob Posik, director of communications at Maine Policy Institute, said the state has a long way to go to provide a better return to its residents.
"Despite Maine's decent ranking, the analysis makes clear that there's much work to be done to Maine's economy to improve,” Posik said in an exclusive interview with The Center Square. “Unfortunately, Maine is an uncompetitive place for doing business. We're home to the 10th highest state and local tax burden and enforce the sixth highest corporate tax rate in America. If Maine wants to entice young families to work here and entrepreneurs to start or relocate a business here, our business climate needs to improve – it's that simple.”
Posik said the state needs to recognize that “government can’t be everything to everyone.”
“Government must identify priorities and spend its money wisely and accordingly,” Posik said. “When the government continues to grow year after year, that means more money is being taken from individuals and businesses, punishing success and productivity. The focus should be on growing the economy, not growing the size and scope of government.”
In a detailed breakdown of Maine’s rankings, the state was 13th overall in its overall government services and received a total score of 62.48. The state was 21st in education; 9th in health; 42nd in the economy; and 23rd for infrastructure and pollution.
Dr. Mitchell Franklin, associate professor of accounting at the Madden School of Business at Le Moyne College, said high tax burdens don’t necessarily equate to better government services.
“They collect more revenues, but often the political policies and ‘red tape’ these states have make them less efficient than other states,” Franklin said in the report. “They collect more but spend it in a way that many would say is less efficient than others who have less to work with, often driven by political beliefs.
Posik said that Maine ranks eighth in the country for having the worst economy and has ranked near the bottom in other polls.
“Eventually, policymakers need to do something to address these issues,” Posik said. “If they want to improve Maine's economy, the two most impactful actions they can take are cutting taxes and reducing government spending."