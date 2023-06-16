(The Center Square) – Maine’s Highway Fund Budget is now law.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the legislation Friday morning that would create new, sustainable funding sources to repair the state’s transportation infrastructure.
“This compromise agreement builds on my administration’s record investment in Maine’s roads and bridges and advances our work to reduce borrowing, create a sustainable, long-term source of funding for infrastructure repair, and unlock nearly a billion dollars in matching Federal funding,” Mills said in a statement.
Mills called the legislation “good policy” and “fiscally responsible.”
Under the bill, 40% of the 5.5% sales tax on vehicle purchase and 40% of sales and use taxes collected by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to generate more than $200 million per biennium for the Highway Fund.
“The need for sustainable, dedicated revenue for MaineDOT’s capital program has been a persistent challenge for decades, making long-term planning very challenging,” MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note said in a statement. “This budget makes a huge stride toward fiscal sustainability for the Highway Fund. Transportation affects every Maine person every day, so this budget represents a real win for the safety, economic opportunity, and quality of life of all Maine people.”
According to a release, the legislation would also compound historic investments made in the state’s outdated infrastructure. The previous biennium under Mills placed $135 million in the state’s Department of Transportation that was earmarked for capital projects. It also mandated the department to receive 20% of unappropriated surplus funding for $156 million.
The funding will allow the department to install its 3-year work plan that focuses on 302 bridge projects, 1,178 miles of preservation paving, and more than 2,000 miles of light capital paving. The funding is also directed at 271 miles of construction and rehabilitation and 264 highway safety and spot improvements.