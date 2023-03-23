(The Center Square) – A new federal investment will help Maine’s State Historic Preservation office transform communities.
Congress appropriated $1.3 million this week, U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-ME, said, with the preservation office set to receive $877,873. The Passamaquoddy Tribe will receive $117,521; Penobscot Nation will get $113,769; Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians will receive $103,705; and Mi’Kmaq Nation will receive $96,176.
The funding comes from the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund.
“Maine’s history began thousands of years ago as the homeland of the Wabanaki,” King said in a statement, along with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME. “Maine’s tribal communities have a rich culture and a proud heritage, and this funding will support their efforts to pass down their intricate artwork, unique languages, and other traditions to younger generations.
“In addition, this investment by the National Park Services will help the State Historic Preservation Office continue its historical preservation and education. The office identifies, evaluates, and protects Maine’s significant cultural resources and is well deserving of this funding.”
Kirk F. Mohney, who serves as director and state historic preservation officer of the department, said in an exclusive interview with The Center Square that the funding will be used to operate the organization and its small grant program derived from those funds.
“What that does is support our operations on an annual basis,” Mohney said.
Communities, Mohney said, participating in the Local Government Program established in the National Historic Preservation Act can participate in the program that is designed to encourage and support local historic preservation programs.
Those communities meeting certain requirements, such as local preservation, can apply to the fund each year through the office, Mohney said, for preservation-related projects.
Mohney said there are 11 certified communities in the state, and a minimum of 10% of the appropriation goes to those communities. He said once the funding is used to support the department’s operations, a small grant program is then open to communities for projects.
“So they can be preservation grants for buildings, they can be survey projects, they can be public education, just the range of things,” Mohney said.
One of the main components of the program, Mohney said, is administering the federal and state rehabilitation projects that are open to historic properties. Mohney pointed to a mill redevelopment project in Lewiston which is currently utilizing the program.
“[The funding] has really spurred a lot of redevelopments of historic buildings that have been previously underutilized for the most part,” Mohney said. “In towns and cities it has created new commercial space, created a lot of housing, some of which is affordable housing. It’s been a very successful program.”
Mohney said the program has transformed some communities.
“The life in the downtown has changed,” Mohney said.
He said once sprawling manufacturing and textile facilities are now being used for housing and making downtowns more vibrant.
“It’s made a big impact on all aspects of the community and broadened the tax base,” Mohney said. “It brings people downtown, which in turn has supported the commercial district and the historic district.”