(The Center Square) – Seventeen people living in the country illegally have been removed from a Lisbon, Maine stash house provided by their Massachusetts-based employer.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents were able to identify the location being utilized to house 17 undocumented noncitizens and migrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The group, according to a release, were from Nicaragua and Guatemala. The detaining of those living illegally in the United States adds to a growing trend in the state.
Agents assigned to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station on Tuesday received a tip from Lisbon’s Police Department that was relative to a hit-and-run crash. The tip led police to the Lisbon home where the group was discovered.
“U.S. Border Patrol will continue to protect our local communities here in Maine and the U.S. as a whole by ensuring those illegally entering the country are apprehended,” William J. Maddocks, chief patrol agent of the Houlton Sector, said in a release. “No one is made safer by allowing criminal activity to go unchecked. Immigration law violations are no different, and criminal activity without consequence is not in our community or national interests.”
According to the release, border patrol agents were able to confirm that the group was employed by a Massachusetts-based company, which rented the house.
“We are seeing a sharp increase in the flow of illegal labor in and out of Maine,” Maddocks said. “Housing 17 people in one house is unsafe and degrading. The exploitation of the undocumented population will continue as long as there is no consequence. We will do all we can to remove the incentives that drive such exploitation, including the continued issuance of civil penalties, fines, and seeking federal criminal prosecution through the U.S. Attorney’s office for every criminal law violation we encounter.”
According to a release, the group living illegally in the country were taken to Rangeley to be processed. Two from Guatemala that were processed had been found to have already been removed once from the United States. The crime for reentering the United States after removal is a felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.
Of the detainees, four were found to have entered the country at the southwest border and were already in removal proceedings. They were released to await immigration proceedings. The others have been entered into removal proceedings.