(The Center Square) – A Maine legislative panel on Thursday held an hours-long public hearing on a bill proposing an established statewide paid family and medical leave benefits program that would apply to most employers.
The Committee on Labor and Housing heard from dozens of residents, business owners, and advocates on Legislative Document 1964. Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Cumberland, and Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, are sponsors of the bill.
As drafted, LD 1964 would include a 12-week cap for employees addressing a personal medical issue or caring for a family member or loved one. It would apply to employers with 15 or more workers.
The bill includes several provisions, including establishing a dedicated insurance fund. Employers would contribute a 1% payment into the fund based on an employee’s wages.
In their testimony, Daughtry and Cloutier shared personal stories about the bill. Daughtry previously cared for a family member battling terminal cancer, and Cloutier watched over her mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease.
In both instances, the lawmakers said they juggled work responsibilities with the care they were trying to provide.
“We’re at a point where the status quo isn’t working,” Daughtry said. “People are really struggling.”
Even before the bill’s introduction, Rep. Joshua Morris, R-Turner, described it as “a new tax on working people.”
“At a time when everyone is struggling with rising prices and inflation, we should not be adding to that burden by taking more money from their paychecks weekly for a program that they may never use,” Morris said in a news release.
Cloutier pushed back against the bill as a new tax, saying, “We have included clear guardrails in this bill.”
Based on the proposed timeline, the insurance fund could be in place by 2026 so long as an actuarial study points to a solvent and strong balance sheet.
“We need time,” Daughtry said. “We can’t just snap our fingers. We want to make sure this is a very careful process where all of the stakeholders are at the table.”
The committee heard a range of comments for and against the bill.
Bethany Allen, owner and operator of Bowdoinham-based Harvest Tide Organics, shared how a work-life balance occurrence impacted her. Since she is self-employed, she said she had more flexibility to care for a family member in need when the moment occurred.
“There needs to be legislation and a safety net that recognizes workers … especially those in our land-based and seasonal economy,” Allen said.
Betsy Williams of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick also called for reforms as “paid medical and family leave is for everyone – all ages.”
But several opponents cautioned lawmakers of creating challenges to Maine’s small business economy.
“This proposal, I believe, does not align with the needs of businesses,” said Paul Humphrey, who runs a small business in Kennebunk. “I’m just concerned of the unintended consequences if the system is abused.”
Edward Youngblood, a former state senator speaking as a representative of the nonprofit senior living facility Phillips-Strickland House.
“LD 1964 could very well be the arrow that puts Phillips-Strickland House out of business,” Youngblood said of the organization with about 30 employees.