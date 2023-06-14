(The Center Square) – Recycling and organics management projects in Maine are receiving new state funding.
The first round of 2023 Waste Diversion Grants were awarded Wednesday, totaling $111,364 for three projects through the Department of Environmental Protection. Grants are designed to increase composting and recycling activity throughout the state.
According to a release, the grant funding is directed at municipalities, corporations and institutions to assist them in solving solid waste management challenges.
The grants are designed to reduce the volume of waste materials, reusing items, and recycling packaging and products to reduce environmental impacts and cut costs, according to a release.
Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District in Presque Isle will receive $32,474 for food scrap recovery and compost operation. The funds will be used to widen efforts at expanding a regional food scrap collection and composition program in the Central Aroostook region.
Expanding the program will allow more residents to access collection services. At the same time, they also receive help garnering rich, organic matter that would be enhanced compost to improve local soils, according to a release.
In Waterville, Information Technology Exchange will receive $38,890 to increase the usability of outdated computers and laptops. The funding will be directed at extending the useful life of the aging laptop and desktop personal computers, according to a release.
The funding will allow a do-it-yourself model of permitting owners of aging equipment to request via mail-order of library loaner program to install the Linux (Mint) operating system on computers that are three years or older, according to a release.
The Town of Carthage will receive $40,000 under the program, according to a release, that will help the municipality build a facility at its transfer station that would be used for collecting, storing, and recycling waste oil, textiles, used paint, universal waste, and create a swap shop for usable goods that could be repurposed for the community.
According to a release, the facility would house the current compactor for recyclable materials, such as cardboard, paper, and plastics.
The next round of funding is anticipated to be released in early August.