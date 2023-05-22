(The Center Square) – A Maine legislative panel on Monday offered a mixed set of votes on school construction and bonding bills.
The Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs took up more than a dozen pieces of legislation, with a number related to school construction policy matters for districts across the state.
After convening in the caucus, the committee resumed its regular meeting and cast votes on the bills under review.
“I want to thank everyone on the committee for what I think were good decisions that we made, in terms of the bills that were before us,” Chairman Michael Brennan, D-Portland, said at the conclusion of the meeting.
On the heels of a previous public hearing and a work session, the committee voted “ought not to pass” on Legislative Document 1113 and Legislative Document 1842 without explaining the rationale behind the recommendation to the full General Assembly.
LD1113 proposed new transparency measures for school construction spending. As drafted, it required a school administrative unit to produce and make available to the public an annual accounting of the use of school construction bond proceeds.
Before the meeting, the committee took testimony from several state officials, including Paula Gravelle, director of school finance with the Department of Education.
“The addition of language to produce and make available to the public an annual accounting of the use of school construction bond proceeds of a state-funded project is likely, not necessary given the very strict accounting requirements already in place,” Gravelle wrote in her testimony.
LD1842 outlined specific protocols for energy upgrades at public schools and their compatibility with energy-efficient standards.
The legislation proposed directives to the Education Department for forming a work group to review and recommend changes for new construction and renovation standards.
Previously, the committee heard from several education officials on the bill, and there was support for it.
“The need for new school construction and upgrades continues while communities struggle to find ways to fund these important projects,” Krystyna Dzialo, deputy executive director of the Maine Education Association, wrote in testimony.
“There is a need to explore different options available to school districts that provide energy-efficient, cost-effective, healthy systems to heat, cool, and power Maine’s schools,” Dzialo continued.
The committee did vote “ought to pass” on several bills related to the overarching topic.
Legislative Document 232 is a bill that would extend the allowable term for bonds taken out by Maine’s school systems from 25 to 30 years.
The provisions apply to school administrative districts and regional school units.
Legislative Document 1415 is moving forward to the General Assembly with an 8-3 vote. The bill contains multiple components that would require the state Board of Education to allow governing bodies of high schools to apply for funding for capital construction projects.
Scott Brown, director of school facilities with the DOE, discussed several granular details within the bill – including the potential establishment of an incorporated school construction authority, which would be a unit of government similar to what is in place in other nearby states.
“It definitely is something that should be looked at,” Brown said. “It might require more stakeholders and more input.”