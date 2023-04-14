(The Center Square) – Mifepristone will remain available in Maine even without new restrictions tied to a federal court decision in Washington.
Mifepristone, commonly referred to as the “abortion pill,” is the subject of a court battle through the Texas and 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey said it will remain accessible in Maine following a late Thursday court decision by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice of the Eastern District of Washington.
The court issued the order, according to a release, stemming from a response to the U.S. Department of Justice which asked how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should handle Judge Rice’s decision in keeping the drug available for patient use.
Mifepristone was approved 23 years ago and has been utilized safely for abortion and miscarriage management and other medical uses.
Through the order, Rice said the drug is to remain available in the District of Columbia and 17 states that were involved in the suit and with no restrictions directed by the 5th Circuit. The restrictions will not be implemented unless decided by a higher court, according to a release.
“I am grateful to Attorney General Frey for intervening in the Washington state case,” Mills said in a statement. “As a result of this action and the ruling from the judge in Washington state, mifepristone will remain legal in Maine without the baseless and scientifically unsound restrictions ordered by 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
“At a time when the reproductive rights of women are under constant attack, this is welcome, positive news, and a relief – particularly when it comes to protecting the health and welfare of Maine women, especially those who live in rural areas of our state.”
Frey said he was “grateful” to have joined the coalition.
“While this ruling is likely not the end of this battle, I hope this decision will provide some assurance to the people of Maine that we will continue to fight for their rights to make decisions about their bodies, their families, and their futures,” Frey said.
The court granted a partial stay of pending appeal, according to a release, in last week’s ruling handed down by a federal judge in Texas. That decision was to suspend the FDA’s approval of the drug, which will allow the drug to remain available.
In the ruling, however, the court suspended a series of measures put in place by the federal agency in 2016 that made the drug more widely available. The drug can only be used in the first seven weeks of pregnancy; previously it was 10. A doctor's office visit is required before it can be mailed.
A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington handed down a ruling last week that the drug is to remain available and accessible. The U.S. Department of Justice had then asked the judge to clarify the ruling for how the FDA should respond to the order to keep it available on the market.