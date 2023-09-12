(The Center Square) — Maine Senate President Troy Jackson is facing an ethics complaint alleging that he is in violation of the state's Constitution for not living in his district.
The complaint, filed by a Republican lawmaker, calls on the Maine Office of the Attorney General and the Maine Ethics Commission to investigate claims that the Democratic leader is in violation of a state law requiring lawmakers to live in the district they represent and submitted false information to a federal housing agency to obtain a loan, among other claims.
"According to court records and bank records obtained by a Maine news media outlet, Senate President Troy Jackson appears to have violated the requirement in Maine’s Constitution that elected officials reside in their districts," state Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, wrote in the complaint.
"More seriously, it appears that Jackson has submitted false information to an insurance company, potentially submitted false information to a bank, submitted false information to the Maine Ethics Commission, and submitted false information to obtain reimbursements for travel,” Andrews wrote. "These are serious allegations that must be addressed."
The complaint, first reported by the Maine Wire, alleges that Jackson submitted "false" information to an insurance company about his primary residence and to the state Legislature to get travel reimbursements for trips from his Aroostook County district to Augusta.
“The integrity of your offices demands that these matters be investigated fully," Andrews wrote to the Ethics Commission.
In a statement to media outlets, Jackson's office denied that he violated any laws and called the allegations the latest "in a string of politically motivated attacks" by Republicans targeting the longtime Democratic leader.
“There is no reason to believe that President Jackson is not in compliance with the Maine Constitution, the Ethics Commission or Election Law,” a Jackson spokesperson said.
Jackson, who has served as Senate president since 2018, posted a video defending his residency status and boasting about his record as a legislative leader.
“I am from Allagash. I live in Allagash," he said in the video. "I’m a fifth generation logger. My son is a sixth generation logger."
Maine's Republican Party has called on Jackson to resign, saying the questions about Jackson's residency are the latest in a "track record of shady activities" by the Democrat.
“We need to clean up Maine government so it serves the people of our state better — that means it’s crucial that Jackson’s case is thoroughly investigated by all the relevant authorities,” Maine GOP Chairman Joel Stetkis said in a statement.