(The Center Square) — A Maine legislative panel on Friday took up a number of election-related bills that could result in a series of reforms this session as the overarching issue continues to garner attention.
The Committee on State and Local Government took testimony on eight election-themed bills, touching on transparency, recalls and equitable voting opportunities.
Legislative Document 1336, an act to increase transparency in municipal ballot referenda expenditures, is among the bills under review within the committee.
The bill’s presenter, state Rep. Ann Matlack, D-St. George, said the intent behind it is to fill a gap in Maine’s current campaign finance laws.
If ultimately passed into law, LD1336 would require organizations that qualify as ballot question committees to file campaign reports if more than $5,000 is spent on communication efforts.
While such a requirement is in place in Maine communities with populations in excess of 15,000 people, LD1336 would extend it statewide, regardless of size.
“Voters have a right to know who is speaking to them in a campaign,” Matlack said. “Private citizens need all of the information they can get.”
Will Hayward, advocacy program coordinator with the organization Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, was among the speakers providing testimony in support of LD1336. Hayward described the scenario as “a significant loophole.”
But concerns about the impact LD1336 could have on municipal staffers – particularly those in small communities with minimal personnel – also were raised at Friday’s hearing.
“Municipal officials appreciate that this bill intends to provide a level of transparency in municipal ballot referenda expenditures, but are concerned with the undue burden that it will place on town and city clerks,” said Rebecca Lambert of the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee.
A number of bills related to recall elections also have been introduced this legislative session. LD1181, an act to allow for the recall of an elected municipal official for any reason, is among them.
State Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, is the presenter of the bill. The rationale behind it, Andrews said, is to save municipalities the time and cost of enacting charters and ordinances to permit recall elections.
State statute provides limited, narrow blanket opportunities for removing elected officials from office, such as conviction of a crime.
Andrews said small communities that lack the finances or resources to hire legal expertise to enact charters or ordinances for recalls are at a disadvantage – particularly in cases when an elected official has not upheld his or her campaign promises.
“They are stuck with them, and bad actors know this,” Andrews said. “There is nothing less democratic than having to jump over bureaucratic hurdles.”
As proposed, LD1181 would give residents the opportunity to file a recall petition against an elected official, and have it on the ballot, if 10% of the registered voters in the most recent gubernatorial election sign it.
LD1336, LD1181 and the other election-related bills remain in the hands of the Committee on State and Local Government. Work sessions to study the bills in greater detail will soon be held.