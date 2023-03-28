(The Center Square) — A proposed tool giving Maine residents the opportunity to gauge career advancement opportunities against public assistance programs is under review within a legislative committee.
Legislative Document 366 calls on the state Department of Labor to create a calculator that would give residents the opportunity to determine the financial impact of career advancement when weighed against some of the safety net programs offered to households.
State Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, is the sponsor of LD 366. On Tuesday, Curry went before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business, and discussed his rationale for the bill.
Pointing to the universal free and reduced school lunch program as one example, Curry said he is concerned specific households could be adversely impacted if all, or portions of some of the benefits programs are no longer in play as an employee earns more income.
“Are we allowing cliffs in our legislation?” Curry said. “Are we going to create traps for people and make them stuck?”
Curry said his overarching goal behind the calculator is transparency, so residents have as much information available as possible – particularly in a static economic environment where inflation is causing instability in individual and household bank accounts for expenses large and small.
“I’m trying to empower people, making sure they have the information,” Curry said. “These cliffs are dynamic. Housing prices are going up like crazy.”
On its face, many of the members of the Senate and House serving on the Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business said they were in favor of the bill and its intent.
But there were questions about unintended consequences, such as disincentivizing laborers from advancing professionally to hold on to specific benefits programs – including MaineCare, which provides free and low-cost health insurance to people meeting certain requirements.
“We can’t ask them to take huge losses and risk their families,” Curry said in response to such a concern. “We want people to have realistic information that they can trust.”
Logistically, Curry was also questioned about the rationale behind tasking the Department of Labor with the calculator. The Department of Health and Human Services handles many of the benefits programs offered to low to moderate income households.
“I wanted it there, where the jobs are,” Curry said in response. “Obviously, the departments are going to work together.”
During its preliminary hearing on LD 366 Tuesday, the committee took testimony from one person in favor and did not hear from anyone against or neutral on the legislation.
Moriah Geer, a paralegal with nonprofit Maine Equal Justice, said the individualized, customized calculator would benefit Maine residents contemplating workforce transitions.
“We’re excited about the opportunity for this tool,” Geer said. “We’d love to be a part of this and help with this.”
At the time of the hearing, the full contents of LD 366 were not published to the Legislature’s website, and a financial analysis had not been provided.
The Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business will hold a work session to dig deeper into the bill on an as-yet-undetermined date.