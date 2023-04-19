(The Center Square) – Three nonprofit groups in Maine will benefit from new state funding.
Mitchell Institute, Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute and Camp Susan Curtis are set to receive $10,500 each in the form of surplus funding from Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration. The funding will be directed at youth services.
"From Day One, the success and well-being of Maine's kids have been at the heart of my administration," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "I'm proud to donate the remaining funds from my inauguration to outstanding organizations founded by three exemplary Maine leaders – Sen. George Mitchell, Sen. Olympia Snowe, and Gov. Ken Curtis – all of which are dedicated to helping our youth thrive."
The Mitchell Institute, according to a release, was founded by the former U.S. senator with a mission surrounding a fundamental belief that students who possess the qualifications and ambition to pursue higher education should not be denied due to limited resources.
"This contribution will create lasting and direct benefits to hard-working high school graduates from across Maine who aspire to earn a college degree and contribute to the state's future workforce," Mitchell said in a statement.
Each year, according to the release, the institute awards a scholarship to at least one student graduating from each public high school in the state, known as Mitchell Scholars. The students are then offered support and professional and personal development. More than 3,400 high school graduates have received help since 1995.
Founded by former U.S. Sen. Olympia J. Snow, the Olympia Snow Women's Leadership Institute, according to a release, works to give high school girls confidence and aspirations by helping them develop the skills required to be leaders.
"Gov. Mills' relationship with my Institute goes back to her first year in office as the first female governor of our great state," Snow said in a statement. "In the fall of 2019, she attended our annual Fall Forum and addressed more than 500 Olympia’s Leaders participating in our program. As I said at the time, Janet's many successes and firsts serve as a phenomenal example to our Olympia's Leaders that, in our state, you can be whatever you want to be – and I remain profoundly grateful for her enduring support of the Institute’s efforts to show girls all across Maine that there are no limits to what women can achieve."
According to a release, the program focuses on a unique program to help participants develop their values, voice, and vision. The program has helped 600 participants from 49 high schools.
Camp Susan Curtis offers children facing economic hardship ways to build confidence and connections in the outdoors, according to the release. The program founded nearly 50 years ago, has helped more than 18,000 children.
"Our hope – almost 50 years ago – was to honor our daughter Susan's memory by helping kids in need," the former governor said. "The kids who come to Camp Susan Curtis face a lot of struggle in their daily lives. But we believe every Maine child should get to just be a kid and have fun at summer camp, regardless of their background. All kids need encouraging adults who believe in them, the chance to be brave and try new things, and a place they feel they belong."