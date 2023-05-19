(The Center Square) – Two competing bills – one accelerating offshore wind technology, the other hitting the brakes on it – were taken up by a Maine legislative panel Thursday during a lengthy, hours-long public hearing that stretched late into the evening.
The Maine Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology heard from dozens of environmental advocates, fishermen, and residents on Legislative Document 1884, an act to prohibit offshore wind energy development, and Legislative Document 1895, an action regarding the procurement of energy from offshore wind resources.
If enacted, LD1884 would change the course of ramping up offshore wind as a renewable energy source – not just within Maine but across New England and north of the international border.
Rep. Tiffany Strout, R-Harrington, the sponsor of the bill, said she presented it because she has questions about offshore wind technology. Those include the impact the turbines would have on marine life, the impact the structures would have on wakes, their lifespan, and how they are disposed of at the end of their lifecycle.
“I’m not sure if that means the checks are cashed, campaigns are paid, and resumes for future jobs have already been written – or if it means we have solved all of the climate crisis with a one-stop agenda – but I feel there is much better ways to proceed with production of energy and reduction of fossil fuels without completely destroying the Gulf of Maine,” Strout said.
Kristan Porter, president of the Maine Lobsterman’s Association, was among the speakers who supported LD1884.
“The MLA strongly opposes the development of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine because it is one of the most productive marine ecosystems in the world,” Porter said. “Erecting hundreds of offshore wind turbines, taller than Boston’s Prudential Tower … is an industrialization of the Gulf of Maine and will undoubtedly harm its wildlife habitat and fisheries.”
Caroline Colan, legislative liaison and energy policy analyst in Gov. Janet Mills’ Energy Office, opposed the bill, citing a lengthy review and vetting process – and the enactment of past legislation – that has charted a course for offshore wind technology in Maine.
“The development of offshore winds provides a generational economic and energy opportunity for the state,” Colan said. “The Gulf of Maine has some of the highest sustained wind speeds in the world and the ability to provide clean, renewable energy for people.”
Within the confines of Thursday’s meeting, LD1895 garnered far more discussion and speakers. The bill, as drafted, lays the groundwork for several granular details, including procedures for leasing out turbines and processes for construction permits.
Rep. Traci Gere, D-Kennebunkport, a bill's cosponsor, described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“It is rare to pass laws that provide long-term economic opportunity for Maine people and economic benefit for Maine communities while at the same time moving us to renewable energy sources and helping the climate,” Gere said. “This bill is one of those chances.”
Steve Clemmer, director of energy research with the Union of Concerned Scientists, spoke favorably of the bill, imploring lawmakers to adopt it this legislative cycle.
“We need to move forward in the time frame that’s been offered in this bill,” Clemmer said.
The Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology will hold work sessions on LD1884 and LD1895 at a later date.