(The Center Square) – A petition calling for Maine residents to be permitted to take their vehicles to independent repair shops has been deemed valid.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday the citizens’ initiative petition that calls for independent repair shops to access a vehicle’s on-board diagnostic system will be forwarded to the Legislature for consideration.
“An Act Regarding Automotive Right to Repair” petition has been in circulation since Oct. 14, 2022. In January, the Bureau of Corporations, Elections, and Commissions received 10,289 petition forms containing 83,252 signatures from those who support the initiative.
Of the signatures, according to the release, 8,566 signatures were deemed not valid, with 74,686 validated. The petition needed 67,682 signatures from registered Maine voters following the 2022 gubernatorial election to be deemed valid.
According to the release, under provisions of the state’s constitution, the Legislature can choose to enact the bill as written or send it forward for a statewide vote in November.