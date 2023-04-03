(The Center Square) – Supporting conservation and stewardship of vulnerable and at-risk Maine wildlife species is the focus of new federal funding.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is poised to receive $564,939, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, and Angus King, I-ME, said Monday. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s State Wildlife Grant program.
The funding, according to a release, will be put to work supporting Maine’s Wildlife Action Plan. The plan evaluates the health status of wildlife and identifies opportunities for where conservation of wildlife and vital habitats can be preserved.
“Maine’s wildlife carries immense cultural and economic significance to our state, and it is crucial that we do everything we can to protect our threatened and endangered species before it is too late,” the senators said in a joint statement. “From bumblebees to Blanding’s turtles, this funding will accelerate the recovery of vulnerable species and help conserve the habitats on which they depend.”
The federal dollars, according to a release, will be put to work by the department to evaluate, study, and conserve vulnerable species that call Maine home. The funding will assist the department with current projects focused on butterflies, flower flies, and bumblebee populations. It will be put to work to improve the availability of nesting habitats for endangered freshwater turtles, as well.
Over the course of the year, according to a release, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to dole out $56.5 million to state agencies through the program, which is designed to recover endangered species and prevent others brim being listed under the Endangered Species Act.