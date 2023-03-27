(The Center Square) – New education funding is coming to early learning programs in Maine.
Three groups are poised to receive $5.08 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designed to boost Head Start and Early Head Start programs around the state, said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, and Angus King, I-ME.
The funding will be put to work to promote the development of children in poverty.
“Head Start programs are instrumental in helping young children cultivate new skills and provide them educational opportunities, while also allowing their parents to participate more fully in the workforce,” the senators said in a joint statement. “This funding is a significant investment in Maine’s youth and the dedicated teachers and staff at these three organizations who work hard to make their communities stronger. Our children are our future and this federal investment will help us deliver on our promise to them while helping parents get back to their fulfilling jobs and careers.”
The organizations, according to the release, will use the funding to help develop new approaches to learning, strengthen social and emotional development programs, and expand education for physical health.
In York County, the Community Action Corporation will garner $1.77 million for Head State and Early Head Start programs to benefit children and families in the county, according to the release.
Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will receive $1.7 million to assist children and families in the county enrolled in programs, according to the release. Midcoast Maine Community Action will get $1.6 million for its programs to assist children and families in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, and northern Cumberland County.
According to the release, Head Start began in 1965 with a goal of promoting school readiness through a series of health, nutritional, and social services to poverty-stricken preschools and families. The federal government funds 80% of the programs, with the other 20% coming from matching contributions.