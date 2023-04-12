(The Center Square) – Federal funding will be put to work in Maine to support early childhood support for families.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently approved a $24 million federal grant, Gov. Janet Mills said, that will be used to enhance early childhood services for those children under the age of 5 living in the state.
“Early childhood programs prepare Maine kids for bright, healthy futures and help parents stay in the workforce,” Mills said in a statement. “This federal grant will build on the significant work my administration is doing to expand the availability of these crucial programs, along with much-needed child care and pre-K options across the state. Strengthening Maine’s early childhood system is good for children, working families, and our economy.”
The federal funding, according to a release, will be used to widen outreach and programming for those families who have young children, and will also be used for pilot projects that would make pre-kindergarten more accessible.
Funding, according to a release, will also be used for professional development for early childhood educators and financial aid for child care providers in an effort to bolster program offerings.
An Early Childhood Integrated Data System will also be created using funding, according to a release, that will make help make data-driven decisions for programs and policies that would benefit children in the state.
The state’s Office of Child and Family Services will administer the grant, which has a lifespan of three years. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership, with the Early Learning Team at the Department of Education and staff from the governor’s Children’s Cabinet will also oversee the grant.
“This award will accelerate Maine’s progress in strengthening the child care system for working families,” Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, said in a release. “Investing in high-quality care and the vital workforce that provides it will benefit Maine’s children, communities, and economy.”