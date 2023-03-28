(The Center Square) – At a time when Maine has more money in its coffers than ever before, a new report shows it as one of the top states in the country for tax burden.
WalletHub released its report, “2023’s Tax Burden By State,” which shows Maine ranks third overall in the country. The report was culled from Tax Policy Center data.
The report scored states by looking at residents’ property tax, individual income tax, and total sales and excise tax as it pertains to a share of personal incomes.
Jacob Posik, director of communications for conservative-leaning Maine Policy Institute, pointed to the fact Maine has yet to return any of its excess funding to residents as part of its yearly budgeting process, in an exclusive interview with The Center Square.
“But it's shocking to me, quite frankly, that the state of Maine has never had more money than it has today, never, never in its history, and none of it is going to be returned to the people as any form of a tax reduction under the current plan that they're about to advance,” Posik said. “So, I think that's something that's just incredibly important is, the folly and that number one, how much of a lost opportunity it is but how greedy it is from the standpoint of – for whatever reason – the governor and her allies and the Legislature.”
According to the report, Maine has a total tax burden of 11.4% and ranks first in the nation with a property tax burden of 5.33%. The state’s individual income tax burden is 2.52%, which ranks 14th in the nation. For sales and excise tax burden, Maine ranks 26th at 3.29%.
Posik said that Maine has not had any income tax reform in about a decade. The state, he said, is looking at $2 billion worth of spending under Democratic Gov. Janet Mills from the general fund, aside from a small pair of incentive checks.
Posik said Maine is missing the boat on income tax reform, as New York, Connecticut, and California have “already moved in the direction of tax reforms.”
“They have Democratic governors who are talking about finding ways to ease pressure on people right now in the economic environment that we’re at,” Posik said.