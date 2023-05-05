(The Center Square) – Maine’s governor has been elected co-chairwoman of the U.S. Climate Alliance.
Gov. Janet Mills on Friday became the first governor from a non-founding member state to lead the organization. The U.S. Climate Alliance, according to a release, is a coalition comprised of 25 bipartisan governors who are battling climate change.
Mills shares chairmanship with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee by the group’s membership in Washington, D.C., according to a release.
"Shortly after being elected governor, I declared that ‘Maine Won't Wait' to address climate change,” Mills said in a statement. “Over the past four years, we have made significant progress in embracing clean energy, transitioning to climate-friendly technologies that strengthen our economy, and making our state and our people more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”
According to a release, Mills became the first governor appointed to the post who was from somewhere other than California, New York or Washington, the founding states of the alliance.
The group’s mission is to combat climate change through carbon reductions for emissions, prioritizing clean energy, and protecting people and the environment from climate change.
The Alliance, according to a release, will be directed by Mills and Inslee on behalf of the organization, which represents more than half of the U.S. population and more than 60% of the nation’s economy.
Mills and Inslee, according to a release, will join California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on the executive committee. The committee is charged with directing the group’s strategy and will serve in the posts until next spring.
According to a release, the alliance welcomes six new governors, including Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Josh Green of Hawaii, Tina Kotek of Oregon, West Moore of Maryland, and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.