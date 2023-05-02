(The Center Square) – The presiding officers of the Maine Legislature and the governor are the focus of a citizen-initiated lawsuit.
Respect Maine, a nonprofit organization that advocates for responsible government, will be joined by several members of the Legislature who are entering the suit that will challenge the constitutionality of a special session convened by Gov. Janet Mills.
In the Clardy et al v. Jackson, Talbot Ross, and Mills are represented by Carl E. Woock Esq. and Stephen C. Smith Esq. of Steve Smith Trial Lawyers in August.
According to a release, the lawsuit stems from the 131st Maine State Legislatures “colluded with each other” and “with Gov. Mills” in an attempt to “pass a partisan budget bill earlier than necessary in March.”
The suit alleges the presiding officers of the Legislature “did this banking on the fact that Gov. Mills would call” the governing body back into “a special session.” The group claims it was unconstitutional to override an official decision by the Legislature’s “official decision to adjourn” the regular session “months ahead of the statutory deadline” rather than reconvene under the auspices of a special session.
The group has announced a press conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Visitor’s Center of the State House.
“The Maine state constitution says the governor can call a Special Session, but only if there is an ‘Extraordinary Occasion’ that is a catalyst for calling such a Special Session like a pandemic or a natural disaster,” Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “The Legislative Branch saying that their work is done by adjourning Sine Die is not an extraordinary occasion. The Legislature adjourns Sine Die every year, and bills die because of it. There is nothing extraordinary about it at all.”
Michelle Tucker, a board member of Respect Maine, said the lawsuit “matters because when our Legislative and Executive branches start to routines circumvent the rules they write and are supposed to enforce, it becomes the people’s duty to hold them accountable,” according to a release.
The group said, according to the release, that Mills officially proclaimed an “extraordinary occasion” where the Legislature would be required to “reconvene to complete the rest of its business.” The group says the “pressing business” confirmed nominees for judicial appointments and “whatever other business may come before the Legislature.”
The group also says the presiding officers of the Legislature didn’t defend the governing body’s authority and “eagerly acquiesced” to Mills’ satisfaction, according to a release.
In addition, the plaintiffs claim the governor’s actions conflicted with a legal opinion issued in 2015 when Mills was attorney general where she wrote, “It was solely up to the Legislature to determine when its own legislative session is over,” according to a release.
According to the release, Mills also wrote in that opinion that “for another branch of government to reinterpret the decision of the Legislature [as to when its session ended] might well violate … the Maine Constitution.”