(The Center Square) – Transportation in the workforce is getting new, featured investments in Maine.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that $1.6 million will be used from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan grant program that would support employers with workforce transportation solutions.
“With the workforce shortage hurting businesses across Maine, my administration is committed to advancing innovative solutions that will knock down barriers preventing people from being able to take and stay in jobs,” Mills said in a statement. “This investment from my Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help Maine workers get to and from jobs and help employers retain the people they need to strengthen their businesses and our economy.”
Bath Iron Works, Robbins Lumber, Gagne Foods, and Timber HP, according to the release, will receive grant funding for transportation initiatives.
The Maine Department of Transportation, according to the release, through the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program will administer the program. The program works to support local and regional program that use ridesharing, vanpools, and other means of transportation to connect employees and employers.
“Maine employers large and small are struggling with workforce challenges,” Bruce Van Note, commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, said in a release. “These awards support several unique approaches to addressing the specific workforce transportation challenges seen by these employers.”
Bath Iron Works, according to the release, will receive $750,000 that will be used to support carpools and vanpools for employees, while also including public transportation and multi-mode parking facilities.
Gagne Foods will use $59,840, according to the release, for support during inclement weather for transportation options for employees and also provide several electric bicycles.
According to the release, Robbins Lumber will receive $41,600 to counter costs of a program that provides transportation to employees who are housed in a nearby correctional facility.
TimberHP will receive $750,000 for the construction for an electric vehicle transportation hub and purchasing electric vehicles for an employee rideshare program.