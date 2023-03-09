(The Center Square) – A new study says Maine had an increase in tax revenue from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of the fiscal year 2022.
The Pew Charitable Trust released its new study, “Fiscal 50: State Trends and Analysis,” which illustrated Maine gaining a 9% increase in cumulative tax revenue from the first quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2022. The study compared prepandemic growth while also taking inflation into consideration in its analysis.
The study shows that from January 2020 through the end of the 2022 budget year, tax revenue was outperforming a growth trajectory from before the COVID-19 pandemic in 32 states.
New Hampshire had a decrease of 1.7%. Nearby increases were 5.6% in Vermont, 4.9% in Massachusetts and 2.8% in Rhode Island.
Jacob Posik, director of communications for Maine Policy Institute, said in an exclusive interview with The Center Square that the report shows how the federal government’s efforts during the pandemic reflect inflation the state is seeing now.
“Most states' current fiscal health is a product of federal money printing efforts during the pandemic that now serve as the basis for persistent inflation,” Posik said. “For example, early estimates at the outset of the pandemic pegged Maine at having to plug a $1 billion hole in the state budget.
“But once the feds started printing money and handing it out to anyone with a pulse, Maine quickly had a surplus, some of which was returned to some Mainers in the form of $850 'relief' checks last year."
Posik said the report was “helpful in showing” how states “were able to stay afloat” during the pandemic.
“But it doesn't show the real story of how the economy of each state is performing,” Posik said. “It's hard to say exactly where each state would be without federal relief efforts, though I think it's safe to say Maine would have had to make difficult decisions related to the state budget. Those decisions have merely been kicked down the road, now."
Posik also pointed out that “money printing and subsequent inflation” are a result of “bad government” and not COVID-19.
“The realities on the ground never commanded nationwide shutdowns, school closures, and other economic curtailments,” Posik said. “When fear trumps logic, you're left with the economic realities on the ground that all Mainers are feeling today: skyrocketing energy prices and higher costs for goods and services across the economy.”
At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the study shows, state revenues had reached the highest level since just before the historic decline at the start of the pandemic. At the time, collections were 20.7% greater than for the final quarter of 2019.
Maine, according to the study, was just above the trend in all 50 states, seeing little growth in the first three quarters of 2020 and a 2% growth in the final quarter of that year for tax revenue. The growth continued through 2021.