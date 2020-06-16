(The Center Square) – The effects of the COVID-19 financial downturn have wiped out as many as one in six jobs in Maine, according to the Maine Center for Economic Policy (MECEP), and some projections suggest many of those jobs may never come back.
The most recent figures from the Maine Department of Labor show for the week ending June 6, nearly 80,000 residents received unemployment benefits. That’s an improvement over previous weeks, but still unmatched when compared to recent years.
“For example, claims today are more than 15 times higher than they were during the same period last year, when just under 5,000 Mainers collected state unemployment benefits. Continued claims today are also twice what they were in the week ending April 4, 2009, during the worst point of the Great Recession,” MECEP policy analyst James Myall said in a recent post.
National figures posted by the Bangor Daily News last week show that 2.5 million jobs were added to the economy in May, and the rate of unemployment went from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent.
But even as businesses begin to reopen, many workers may find they don’t have jobs to go back to because the pace of rehiring is uncertain.
A recent study by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago found that more than 40 percent of job furloughs could become permanent because of the sharp decline in consumer demand. The ripple effect stretches across the retail, hospitality, and personal service sectors like hair and nail salons. And the federal aid that kept many of the businesses running during the last few months is not indefinite.
The Friedman Institute study also found that following the Great Recession of 2007-09, it took about five years for the economy to bring back the 8.8 million jobs that were lost.
In the coronavirus-induced downturn, even with the promising indicators from May, it is estimated that the economy has shed at least 20 million jobs, and that for every 10 job losses, there have only been three new hires.