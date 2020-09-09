(The Center Square) – Adverse weather, fewer workers, and less demand from China have combined to make this a difficult year for Maine’s blueberry farmers.
There are more than 500 wild blueberry farms in Maine, the most in any U.S. state. Because the fruit is native to the area and hasn’t expanded far beyond Maine’s borders, the state claims market dominance.
But this year’s crop is expected to yield only 50 to 60 million pounds, roughly half of the 104 pounds harvested in 2014, David Yarborough, Professor Emeritus of Horticulture and Professor Emeritus Wild Blueberry Specialist at the University of Maine, told the BBC.
"It is to do with the weather. We had a series of frosts at the beginning of June, and then significant drought for the whole of the summer,” Yarborough said. "So we have much less fruit, and the berries are much smaller. It is a disaster."
They also face competition from cultivated blueberries, which are grown in other states like Washington and Oregon, as well as in South America. Last year’s cultivated blueberry yield in the U.S. was nearly 700 million pounds.
The main difference in the varieties is flavor; wild blueberries’ is described as more intense and thus they can cost twice as much as cultivated ones.
For several years, Maine had been exporting frozen wild blueberries to China, but market demand dropped off due to tariffs.
While August is a month when wild blueberries are sold fresh (they’re typically sold frozen in other months), farmers have been cutting back on operations. It’s due in part to more mechanical picking, and the fact there are fewer agricultural workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some pickers have been diagnosed with the virus, all workers get tested daily and those who test positive are quarantined in local hotels, fed, and paid, Yarborough said.
Going forward, he wants Maine to steadily communicate the benefits of wild versus cultivated blueberries.
“It is an uphill battle to educate people on the differences,” Yarborough said.