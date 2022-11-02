(The Center Square) – Maine voters could have a say in whether foreign corporations are allowed to spend money on state referendums in an effort to sway the outcome.
The group Protect Maine Elections says it has turned in more than 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office to put the issue before voters on the November 2023 ballot.
Backers of the bipartisan effort say banning foreign contributions would protect the state's elections from shadowy outside interference and dark money special interest groups.
"It is unconscionable that foreign governments are currently permitted to dump millions of dollars into referendum campaigns, the very tool with which Maine voters can directly affect state law," state Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, group's chairman, said in a statement. "We need to allow Maine people to control Maine elections."
Bennett and others say a "loophole" in Maine law allows foreign governments to spend money on referendum campaigns. Foreign entities can't contribute to political candidates under both federal and state election laws.
Last year, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a proposal that would have prohibited companies that are 10% or more foreign owned from spending on political advertising for statewide ballot questions.
The move was aimed at Hydro-Quebec's efforts to promote construction of a 145-mile hydropower transmission line, which the Canadian company wants to develop with Central Maine Power, Maine's largest utility. That project is on hold following a 2021 referendum rejecting the transmission corridor and a pending trial before a state court.
At the time, Mills argued the restrictions would have unfairly impacted dozens of businesses "that we regard as very much part of the fabric of the Maine community."
"Entities with direct foreign investment employ thousands of Mainers," Mills wrote in her budget message to lawmakers. "Legislation that could bar these entities from any form of participation in a referendum is offensive to the democratic process, which depends on a free and unfettered change of ideas, information and opinion."
The Democrat says she was even more troubled by the proposal's potential impact on voters, noting that the government is rarely justified in restricting such information.
But critics said Mills' veto would allow foreign entities to continue pumping money into campaigns aimed at swaying Maine voters, and vowed to put the issue before voters.
The proposed referendum, which must clear several other hurdles to make the 2023 ballot, would also direct the state's congressional delegation to push for a constitutional amendment allowing states to set "reasonable" campaign fundraising and spending limits.
"The current level of spending, which increases every year, is poisonous to our democracy," said state Sen. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, another backer of the proposed ballot question. "This initiative is the antidote that Maine voters are asking for."