(The Center Square) – The share of Maine residents who say they have some or a lot of trust in the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was 67.3 percent, according to a new study by Northwestern and three other universities.

In contrast, 7.8 percent of the state’s residents said their level of trust in Maine coronavirus policies was “Not at all,” and 24.9 percent of state residents responded “Not too much” to the trust question.

Overall, Americans’ trust in their institutions’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 emergency has dropped 8 percent since April, the analysis found. State residents’ trust in their particular state government’s handling of the virus threat went down 6 percent on average over the same time period, according to the study.

Confidence in medical professionals’ advice continues to exceed 90 percent, however. 

The researchers also found that more than one-quarter of those surveyed in April and May nationally described symptoms that would amount to moderate to severe depression. That’s more than threefold the level of depression prior to the pandemic, the study said.

Survey Responses: Levels of Trust in States’ COVID-19 Policies

StateNot at AllNot Too MuchSomeA LotError MarginNumber of Respondents
Alabama7.7%26.1%45.2%21.0%7.0354
Alaska5.1%19.8%52.7%22.4%11.9106
Arizona7.7%19.0%56.8%16.6%5.5477
Arkansas8.6%14.3%56.9%20.1%7.2294
California8.3%14.9%41.9%34.9%4.1871
Colorado7.6%18.9%46.1%27.4%5.7387
Connecticut9.2%16.1%42.6%32.1%8.3241
Delaware10.3%15.7%46.9%27.1%7.4262
District of Columbia4.6%3.9%53.4%38.1%12.4121
Florida9.9%18.9%47.8%23.4%4.8604
Georgia14.0%26.8%44.2%15.0%5.7429
Hawaii8.4%24.3%46.8%20.4%7.7272
Idaho6.8%20.2%55.2%17.8%6.1368
Illinois14.3%15.5%40.4%29.8%4.6513
Indiana4.9%21.1%52.5%21.5%6.0377
Iowa12.7%25.3%46.2%15.8%7.5243
Kansas5.0%16.3%53.2%25.5%7.8237
Kentucky9.4%12.3%43.5%34.7%6.7332
Louisiana9.7%13.2%48.2%28.9%6.5362
Maine7.8%24.9%41.4%25.9%5.7368
Maryland4.4%10.2%43.8%41.6%5.9397
Massachusetts2.6%9.8%45.0%42.5%5.4434
Michigan12.1%12.9%39.0%36.0%5.1480
Minnesota5.1%15.6%44.0%35.2%6.6336
Mississippi7.5%17.0%50.2%25.3%9.2229
Missouri8.5%23.7%50.3%17.5%5.6445
Montana8.5%12.0%51.8%27.7%11.5129
Nebraska7.3%15.2%56.0%21.6%9.9159
Nevada10.6%13.4%45.8%30.2%7.7278
New Hampshire4.1%10.1%49.6%36.2%6.0349
New Jersey6.3%17.1%45.6%31.0%4.8527
New Mexico17.1%13.8%37.8%31.3%10.6162
New York6.6%13.2%39.3%41.0%4.5616
North Carolina6.7%20.2%49.7%23.4%5.2512
North Dakota7.8%12.3%45.0%34.9%9.2210
Ohio5.6%14.0%44.2%36.2%5.0479
Oklahoma11.9%23.8%52.3%11.9%7.3287
Oregon9.7%20.2%43.0%27.2%5.4410
Pennsylvania11.9%17.3%47.6%23.3%4.6541
Rhode Island4.8%16.2%42.5%36.4%9.0178
South Carolina5.3%22.2%55.9%16.6%6.3346
South Dakota9.4%28.6%40.9%21.1%8.7178
Tennessee7.8%18.1%54.2%19.9%5.8389
Texas7.4%18.9%53.9%19.9%4.8617
Utah5.5%21.0%47.7%25.9%8.1272
Vermont4.8%7.5%44.1%43.7%8.9161
Virginia11.1%17.6%50.1%21.2%5.1452
Washington8.6%18.3%42.1%31.0%5.0490
West Virginia6.7%9.4%61.5%22.4%8.6194
Wisconsin10.8%23.5%45.7%20.0%5.6417
Wyoming7.3%19.6%52.0%21.0%11.1108

Source: Northwestern Institute for Policy Research

