(The Center Square) – Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are asking the federal government to hold more hearings on whale protection rules to gauge the impact on the state’s commercial fishing industry.
In a letter to the National Marine Fisheries Service, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine, said the federal agency's decision to hold only one public hearing last week on the new regulations "unacceptable" and called for more engagement with the lobster industry.
The lawmakers wrote that the 90% risk reduction target fisheries regulators are pursuing over the next two years to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales would be a "death knell" for lobstermen.
“It would close off thousands of miles of prime fishing areas and require lobstermen and women to make significant changes to how they harvest the resource," they wrote in the letter. "Given these possible outcomes, it is unacceptable that your agency is only holding one in-person meeting hours away from some of our state’s largest lobster ports, forcing lobstermen to spend time off the water, which is their primary if not only source of income."
The new rules require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a nearly 1,000-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Fishermen will be required to use buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
The state's lobster industry filed a lawsuit seeking to block the changes, but a federal judge rejected the legal challenge and sided with federal fisheries regulators that the rules should go into effect. The plaintiffs say they plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 340. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and years of high mortality and ship collisions, research has shown.
Maine officials point to federal data showing that the state's lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 18 years.
At a public hearing last week in Portland, fisherman and state officials pushed back against the whale protection rules and urged regulators to put more effort into preventing ship collisions. They also decried that federal regulators only held one hearing on the regulations, which prevented many lobstermen from participating.
"There is still time for NOAA officials to demonstrate their commitment to engaging with the people they are supposed to serve," the lawmakers wrote. "We implore you to schedule an additional in-person hearing so that the voices of all of those impacted by these new regulations can be heard."