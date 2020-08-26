(The Center Square) – Southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas residents were running out of time to evacuate late Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Laura closed in on the region.
At 4 p.m., Laura was a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of nearly 145 miles per hour and was still gaining strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some forecasters predicted it would reach Category 5 status by the time it made landfall overnight.
By 3:30 p.m., Louisiana officials had stopped using buses to evacuate southwest Louisiana residents because high winds made it unsafe to do so, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a televised interview. He urged people in the path of the storm who had not already left to evacuate by private vehicle if possible, because traveling would not be safe for much longer as weather conditions continue to deteriorate.
State officials had helped about 1,500 people evacuate to hotel rooms, mostly in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Edwards said. While the state would prefer not to open mass shelters because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, large shelters might be needed after the storm to process evacuees and help them get to a hotel or motel, he said.
Storm surge, which is when a storm pushes sea water inland, could reach 18 to 20 feet near where the storm lands, forecasters said. Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana, which has had a mandatory evacuation order in effect since Tuesday, is expected to be “ground zero” when Laura makes landfall shortly after midnight, he said.
“We expect most of that parish to look just like the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days,” Edwards said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott likewise said the window to evacuate was closing fast. He said about 7 p.m. Wednesday until about 9 a.m. Thursday would be a “lockdown time period” during which it would not be safe for first responders to attempt to rescue anyone who stayed behind.
“We urge everybody who may be in harm’s way to take these few last hours to get out of harm’s way,” Abbott said in an early-afternoon press conference.
As in Louisiana, widespread flash flooding and storm surge as far as 30 miles inland are predicted for Texas. Heavy winds were expected to arrive at about 7 p.m. or so and be felt well outside of the storm’s predicted path, Abbott warned.
“Wind is going to be the biggest threat,” he said.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Laura was about 155 miles south of Lake Charles and about 155 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur. A storm surge warning was in effect from Freeport, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River, while a hurricane warning was in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, La.
A storm surge watch had been discontinued east of the Mississippi River.