(The Center Square) – Louisiana ranks as the 42nd state overall for the return its taxpayers receive on their investment of tax dollars paid to the local and state governments, according to a new report.
With Tax Day soon approaching, taxpayers may find themselves wondering how their taxes are being used by their state governments and if they are getting the appropriate “bang for their buck.” While Louisiana has some of the lowest taxes paid per capita (10th lowest), the state has the worst overall government services in the nation, according to an analysis from personal finance website Wallethub.
Wallethub measures a state’s government services by analyzing the quality of its education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure and pollution. Louisiana ranks within the bottom five states for each of these categories, with safety being the lowest at 49th.
"Louisiana ranks low in government services because of its low quality public university and school system, its low public high school graduation rate, just above 80%, and high share of idle youth, 16%,” Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The state's healthcare system is also lacking and health insurance premiums are high, leading to a high infant mortality rate and low life expectancy.”
It may seem like states with higher taxes paid per capita would have a higher quality of government services, but Assistant Professor of Finance Daniel Garrett at the University of Pennsylvania indicates that may not be the case.
“Often, higher taxes are related to the scope of services more than the quality of any given service,” Garrett said. “Is having a small library ‘better’ than having no library? I personally think so, but this kind of judgment of value is subjective.”
The assistant professor also mentioned governments offering tax incentives to businesses as a common way to waste taxpayer dollars.
“Some people disagree with me, but in general, tax breaks for certain businesses do not create investment, they shift investment across space,” Garrett said. “If you pay a business a lot of money to move to your town, you are getting the sort of business that can move to the next city when someone else pays them a little bit more money.”
Louisiana taxpayers are reliant on their elected officials to directly change the state’s ROI ranking, according to Gonzalez.
“It’s mostly up to local authorities. Residents could get involved by petitioning those in charge and asking for improved infrastructure and a better education and healthcare system,” Gonzalez said.