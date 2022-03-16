(The Center Square) – The personal finance website WalletHub lists Louisiana as the eighth most federally dependent state in the country in a new analysis released Tuesday.
With states having received hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, states like Louisiana required more aid than previous years. In Wallethub's ranking, Louisiana moved from the 10th most dependent state in its 2021 report to this year’s eighth most federally dependent state.
While the report highlights the extent in which states may be economically independent, there are benefits for the states that are more federally dependent. Those states should be better positioned to handle the COVID-19 pandemic as they have received more federal pandemic aid.
“Residents living in the top federally dependent states are receiving a higher return on their federal income tax contributions than those living in the least federally dependent states,” Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “Plus, federal employment in the most dependent states is higher.”
The Wallethub study separated the applied metrics into two categories: state residents’ dependency and state government’s dependency. The state residents’ dependency was measured using the residents’ return on taxes paid to the federal government and the state’s share of federal jobs. The state government’s dependency used the amount of federal funding as a share of the state’s revenue as the primary indicator.
Despite Louisiana being one of the most federally dependent states, the state residents’ dependency was ranked 21st in the nation, a better showing than state government's.
"The lower level of state residents' dependency comes from the fact that Louisiana has a small share of federal jobs, less than 2% of total employment, and a lower return on taxes paid to the federal government, $1.73," Gonzalez said. “The largest part in Louisiana’s ranking as the eighth most federally dependent state was played by the fact that it has the largest federal funding as a share of the state’s revenue, almost 45%.”
This puts Louisiana’s state government’s federal dependency at the highest in the nation.
"It's worth noting that Louisiana is a low tax and low GDP state, which can explain why federal funding makes up such a large percentage of state revenue," Gonzalez said.
While Louisiana ranks eighth most dependent, the study listed Alaska, Mississippi, Kentucky, West Virginia and Montana as being the five most federally dependent states. Whereas Delaware, New Jersey, Kansas, Utah and Washington are listed as the five least federally dependent states, in that order.
The increase in federal dependency of all states during the coronavirus pandemic may seem like a concern, but “we expect funding to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels after the coronavirus pandemic relief ends,” Gonzalez said.