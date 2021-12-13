(The Center Square) – Louisiana’s fall general election resulted in a failed casino relocation, a defeated mayoral recall in Richwood and a historic sheriff outcome in Orleans Parish.
The general election was postponed because of Hurricane Ida and followed November’s delayed primary election, which decided four proposed constitutional ballot amendments and many local candidate races.
The state’s “jungle primary” system allows candidates to win if they receive a simple majority vote. If no candidate achieves 50%, the top two vote-getters compete in a general election.
While 29 parishes had no elections Saturday, eight parishes held candidate races and 34 parishes had local tax and bond issues and other ballot propositions.
A casino vote in St. Tammany Parish may have had the largest statewide implications.
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a California-based developer, was waiting for voter approval to build a $325 million, 120-acre hotel and casino near Slidell. Voters rejected the “Camellia Bay” project, 63%-37%.
According to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office, 59,695 voters across St. Tammany’s 170 precincts voted, amounting to 32.1% turnout.
Local religious leaders and small businesses led an organized opposition against the referendum. Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer also opposed it, as did the Slidell police chief and St. Tammany sheriff.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and Rep. Mary DuBuisson, R-Slidell, supported the casino project, along with the St. Tammany economic development organization.
A prevote negotiated benefits agreement between lawmakers and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment included public safety investments, employment and local vendor commitments and a 5% revenue share with St. Tammany Parish; an estimated $7.5 million a year, according to a St. Tammany Corporation news release.
The California developer was attempting to relocate its shuttered DiamondJacks casino in Bossier City to Slidell. According to the resolution that called for Saturday’s vote, the Bossier City facility must be reopened in 60 days for the company to maintain its gaming license.
In Orleans Parish, 17-year incumbent Sheriff Marlin Gusman was defeated by newcomer Susan Hutson, 53%-47%.
Gusman garnered 48% of the primary vote in November, amid low turnout and post-Hurricane Ida delays. The primary result forced a general election runoff where voters cast nearly 60,000 ballots for one of Orleans Parish’s top law enforcement offices.
Hutson, who ran on a progressive police reform agenda, will be Louisiana’s first elected Black female sheriff in history. She previously served as the independent police monitor for the New Orleans Police Department.
Darren Lombard won a runoff election for the Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal District Court against fellow Democrat Austin Badon, 56%-44%. Democrats Lesli Harris, Freddie King III, Eugene Green and Oliver Thomas all won city council member runoffs.
Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown was on the ballot in Ouachita Parish. Voters in the northeast Louisiana town chose not to recall Brown, 60%-40%, after opponents gathered enough signatures to place the recall on Saturday’s ballot.
Four out of five bond issues failed in Shreveport, as 59% of voters approved a $70 million police and fire department funding initiative. Had all five proposals passed, Shreveport taxpayers would have incurred $240 million in new debt.
All general election results can be viewed by parish or district at the Louisiana secretary of state's website. The state's next election – the Open Municipal Primary Election – will occur March 26.