(The Center Square) – Hurricane Zeta was picking up speed and intensity Wednesday afternoon as storm-weary Gulf Coast residents hunkered down.
Zeta was expected to make landfall near the Terrebonne/Lafourche parish line as a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of at least 100 miles per hour, making it the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana this year.
UPDATE: Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie at about 4 p.m. with sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, just one mile per hour less than a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“It’s going to be a rough evening in Louisiana, particularly in the southeastern portion,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “I am confident we are well prepared for this storm.”
The White House on Wednesday approved Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta. Federal aid typically requires a state to pick up 25 percent of the disaster recovery costs, though the state match sometimes is reduced or eliminated based on the severity of the damage.
Wind will be the biggest threat. Zeta is moving quickly, which reduces the risk of flooding, though it is always possible a band of rain will settle in one place for an extended period of time. The storm is expected to bring about 2-4 inches of rain across the affected region, with more in certain areas.
A hurricane warning was in effect from Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama state line. Across the northern Gulf Coast, the combination of storm surge and rising tide could push water inland and flood normally dry areas from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to the Florida panhandle, including up to nine feet in the area along the immediate coast near and to the right of where the storm makes landfall, forecasters said.
By early Wednesday afternoon, coastal Louisiana already was experiencing tropical storm-force winds.
“Zeta is literally on our doorstep,” Edwards said.
Mandatory evacuations have been declared for parts of Jefferson, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Officials have recommended voluntary evacuations for parts of Orleans, Lafourche and Plaquemines parishes.
More than 1,500 National Guard members have been activated for the storm, and more than 5,700 line workers are prepared to help restore power after the storm, Edwards said. Since the storm is moving quickly, damage assessments and possible search-and-rescue operations can begin early Thursday, he added.
Edwards said his office is working with the Public Service Commission and the state’s utility providers to prioritize polling locations and ensure they will have power on Election Day.
Though the recent breakdown of one of the turbines that powers New Orleans’ street drainage pumps raised concerns, officials say all 99 of the pumps should be operational for Hurricane Zeta.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also signed an emergency declaration ahead of Zeta. Officials were telling south Mississippi residents to be prepared to shelter in place by 3 p.m.
“Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds – up to 9 feet of surge and winds up to 100 mph,” Reeves said on Twitter. “Stay sharp, stay safe and pray for God’s protection.”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.
"While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage," Ivey said in a prepared statement. "I encourage everyone to remain weather aware and tuned in to their trusted news source as this storm could shift direction or change intensity.”