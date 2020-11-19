AG Landry: Louisiana in line to get almost $3.3 million from Apple settlement
Louisiana is in line to receive almost $3.3 million as part of a $113 million settlement of allegations brought by 34 states that the company deliberately slowed performance of older iPhones when their batteries degrade, Attorney General Jeff Landry said Wednesday.
The company previously agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to consumers to resolve a class action lawsuit over the same issue.
The attorneys general say Apple discovered the battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns but concealed the issue, leading to consumers buying new phones when they only needed new batteries.
“Now, more than ever, it is important to hold Big Tech accountable for any and all questionable or dishonest business practices,” Landry said.
CPRA receives $1.036 planning grant; joins other agencies for Atchafalaya River project
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has been approved for $1.036 million in Council-Selected Restoration Component planning grants from the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, CPRA announced Wednesday.
Uses for the funds include identifying oyster resource zones to assist with project planning and oyster restoration, creating a Mississippi River data portal to assist in planning and restoration efforts, evaluating methods of carbon capture, and developing a framework for collaboration and coordination necessary to stand up a publicly accessible model repository for coastal restoration projects.
CPRA also announced that it is joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The Nature Conservancy to explore environmental flows of the Atchafalaya River at the Old River Control Structure.
“This program is an important effort within a larger strategy the state of Louisiana is pursuing to address the health of the Atchafalaya Basin,” CPRA Chairman Chip Kline said.
Work to begin on I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the beginning of a major Interstate-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish.
The goal is to widen 10.5 miles of I-10 to six lanes from the Texas state line to east of LA 108, replace and widen 10 bridges, and replace the eastbound weigh-in-motion system. Construction will be condensed to three segments to minimize the impact to the traveling public, and work will begin on segment one from the state line to LA 109, officials said.
“Widening this stretch of I-10 will alleviate congestion and improve safety for residents and businesses,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.