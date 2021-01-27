Shintech plans $1.3 billion investment in Iberville and West Baton Rouge
Shintech Louisiana plans to invest $1.3 billion to expand its manufacturing and packaging facilities in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, state and company officials announced Tuesday.
Most of that investment consists of a previously announced $1.25 billion project to increase PVC manufacturing capacity and expand chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer capacity at its manufacturing facility in Plaquemine that is expected to be completed this year. The company also is expanding its PVC packaging and warehouse operation in Addis.
In Plaquemine, Shintech’s manufacturing expansion will create 30 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $86,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will indirectly spur 129 jobs, for a total of 159 new jobs.
Shintech will retain 530 existing jobs at the Iberville and West Baton Rouge facilities where the company has operated since 1999, officials said. The company expects the expansion project to create up to 2,400 constructions jobs. Construction is expected to be completed toward the end of 2023.
Federal government increases planned vaccine shipment to Louisiana
The federal government plans to send 67,350 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Louisiana next week, up from 58,150 doses this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office reports.
Louisiana officials expect to receive 29,250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 38,100 Moderna vaccines. State officials previously had been told to expect to get about the same amount of doses for the next few weeks.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced measures to ramp up vaccine allocation to states that include buying 200 million additional doses.
Former state Rep. Carter dies from COVID-19
Steve Carter, a former state representative from Baton Rouge who recently ran for mayor, has died from COVID-19 complications.
“I join with my current and former colleagues in mourning the passing of former State Representative Steve Carter,” House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said. “I had the distinct pleasure of serving with him in the legislature, and I was always inspired by his commitment to our shared values and the people of Louisiana.”
Schexnayder said Carter will be remembered for his dedicated service to the state and the Capital Region and his commitment to improving education.
“He had a passion for improving education and building a better future for Louisiana’s youth as evidenced by his many years of heartfelt service,” Senate President Page Cortez said. “He was a friend to all he met and I am better for having known and worked with him.”
Wednesday last day to qualify for open House seat
Two Republicans have signed up to run for an open seat in in the state House of Representatives.
Eddie Connick and Laurie Schlegel, who are both from Metairie, qualified to run on Monday. Wednesday is the last day to qualify for the race.
The seat came open when Charles Henry, also a Republican, abruptly stepped down after only a year in office. Henry has since joined law firm Adams and Reese as a senior government affairs advisor.
Early pre-filed bills address sales tax holidays
Louisiana legislators are beginning to pre-file bills for the regular session that begins April 12.
Neil Riser, a Columbia Republican, has filed two bills that would reinstate two suspended sales tax holidays. One is a general reprieve from state sales taxes that falls on the first weekend in August, while another to be held on the last weekend in May is meant to apply to items purchased to prepare for hurricane season.
The session convenes at noon April 12 and must end by 6 p.m. on June 10.