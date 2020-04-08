U.S. Sen. Cassidy: Feds sending $30 million for Louisiana health care facilities
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $30 million to Louisiana health care facilities to fight the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says.
The funds will be dispersed to 34 health care facilities in 40 parishes across the state, he says. The grant is provided through the federal CARES Act, the $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 relief and stimulus package.
“Health care workers in Louisiana have been handling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country,” Cassidy said. “I thank them all for risking their own health to save lives.”
Gov. Edwards’ proclamation excludes state health care workers and first responders from sick leave requirement
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ latest COVID-19 proclamation designates health care workers and first responders who work for the state as essential for purposes of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which means the state doesn’t have to give them paid sick leave under the terms of the act.
State health care workers covered by the proclamation include those who work at hospitals, clinics, and labs that perform medical testing. Emergency responders include military or national guard personnel, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other health care workers.
The proclamation also extends and refines previous declarations regarding unemployment benefits and workers’ compensation. For example, the standard one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits is currently waived.
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves auto rate reduction and calls for more
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved an emergency rate reduction filing and customer rebate by Allstate Insurance and its subsidiary companies. The 15 percent rate reduction and rebate to policyholders is a part of Allstate’s corporate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Geico reportedly announced a similar move late Tuesday, saying it would give its auto and motorcycle policyholders a 15 percent credit on their bills as their policies come up for renewal.
“I am calling on other insurance companies to provide a similar return in premium to account for the very real fact that consumer compliance with the stay at home order in Louisiana has resulted in fewer cars on the road and an overall decline in driving means fewer accidents to insure,” Donelon said.
Consumer groups in March urged insurance commissioners to direct auto insurers to provide premium offset payments to policyholders whose miles driven has declined and will continue to remain lower than anticipated at the time of policy rating for the foreseeable future.
Louisiana congressmen join criticism of Oakdale facility
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, all Louisiana Republicans, have sent a letter to the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons urging the agency to address the COVID-19 outbreak at the federal correctional institution in Oakdale, where at least five inmates have died from the illness.
“What goes on at this federal prison affects inmates, staff and the broader Oakdale community. We need answers about what happened in Oakdale and how the Bureau of Prisons is going to mitigate this outbreak,” Kennedy said.
The ACLU has sued the Bureau of Prisons seeking the release of inmates at high risk of serious complications and death from COVID-19 from the Oakdale facility. The National Association of Immigration Judges has called for closing an immigration court near the Oakdale facility that hears cases from that facility.
– The Center Square