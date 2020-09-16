LDAF: Almost half of gas stations in Cameron and Calcasieu not operating following Hurricane Laura
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Weights and Measures Division reports 96 of 205 gas stations in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes have not yet resumed operating after Hurricane Laura.
In Calcasieu Parish, 84 of 192 gas stations were closed, LDAF says. In Cameron Parish, only one of 13 stations were operating.
“As the state recovers from the storm and people rebuild and return, they will need operable gas stations,” Commissioner Mike Strain said. “The LDAF will work to ensure these stations are functioning properly and the consumer is protected.”
AG Landry: Former ITT students in Louisiana to receive $6.6 million in debt relief
Former ITT Tech students in Louisiana will receive a total of more than $6.6 million in debt relief as part of a settlement between PEAKS Trust and 48 state attorneys general and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Attorney General Jeff Landry says.
The national settlement with PEAKS Trust, a private loan program run by the for-profit college, will result in debt relief of about $330 million for 35,000 borrowers who have outstanding principal balances, Landry’s office says.
ITT, which operated campuses in Baton Rouge and St. Rose, offered students temporary credit they were unlikely to be able to pay back to cover the gap in tuition between federal student aid and the full cost of the education, then coerced students into taking on high-interest loans when the credit ran out, the AG’s office says. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2016 amid investigations by state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to restrict the schools’ access to federal aid.
Federal report: Percentage of Louisiana residents without health insurance increased last year
The percentage of Louisianans without health insurance coverage increased by almost a full percentage point in 2019 over the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Louisiana's uninsured rate increased from 8 percent to 8.9 percent, while the national uninsured rate increased from 8.9 percent to 9.2 percent. The American Community Survey found that 404,000 state residents lacked health insurance in 2019, compared to 363,000 the previous year.
"Louisiana's historic progress in reducing its uninsured rate has unfortunately stalled, and the numbers are heading in the wrong direction," said Stacey Roussel, policy director with the Louisiana Budget Project. "Unfortunately, the trend in Louisiana mirrors one we are seeing around the country.”