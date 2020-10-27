Early voting in Louisiana ends Tuesday
Early voting in Louisiana leading up to the Nov. 3 Election Day ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Louisiana voters are voting for president, the U.S. House of Representatives, one seat in the U.S. Senate, two spots on the Public Service Commission, two more on the Louisiana Supreme Court, some appellate court judgeships, district attorneys and judges, and a number of local positions. Voters also will consider seven state constitutional amendments and whether to legalize sports betting in their parishes.
Like many states, Louisiana is breaking records for the number of people voting early. More than 860,000 state residents had done so when the polls closed Monday. Fewer than 532,000 Louisiana voters cast their ballot early for the 2016 presidential election.
The Secretary of State’s website has a list of early voting locations for every parish.
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Laura relief
The deadline to register for Louisiana residents seeking Hurricane Laura disaster assistance from FEMA has been extended to Nov. 27 in all parishes designated for individual assistance.
Homeowners and renters can apply for federal assistance, which includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.
Grants may be available as well to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, child care, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.
The list of eligible parishes is available at FEMA’s website.
Zeta weakens into tropical storm, though may reach shore as a hurricane Wednesday
Zeta had weakened into a tropical storm Tuesday morning, though it was still expected to make landfall at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says.
A hurricane warning extends from Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border, while a storm surge warning was in effect from Intracoastal City to Navarre, Florida. Waters moving inland from the shoreline could reach as high as eight feet between the mouth of the Pearl River and Dauphin Island, Ala., forecasters say.
Tropical storm conditions are possible from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal City and expected from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Florida panhandle.
Report: Louisiana had the seventh-highest percentage of delinquent mortgage debt
Louisiana homeowners were seriously delinquent on 1.5 percent of all mortgage debt at the end of 2019, the seventh-highest percentage in the nation, according to a Construction Coverage report based on data from the New York Fed.
The report defines “seriously delinquent” as being at least 90 days overdue.
The average debt per household with mortgage debt was $143,901, while the median annual income for households with a mortgage was $85,646, the report found.