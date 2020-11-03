SNAP recipients to get replacement benefits following Hurricane Zeta
Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in six southeast Louisiana parishes will receive automatic 25 percent replacement benefits due to widespread power outages from Hurricane Zeta, following a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
The six parishes approved for the SNAP replacement benefits are Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. Tammany. The benefits – 25 percent of each household’s monthly allotment – will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ SNAP cards on Nov. 7, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says.
SNAP recipients in other parishes who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 straight hours or more can request replacement benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS. The deadline for requesting replacements due to Hurricane Zeta is Nov. 9.
Officials: Weyerhaeuser to invest $16.1 million in Natchitoches
Weyerhaeuser will make a $16.1 million capital investment in its Natchitoches mill over the next several years, state and company officials announced Monday. The project will provide major equipment upgrades at the site, including modernization of manufacturing presses and machinery.
Weyerhaeuser will secure more than 200 existing jobs and potentially create as many as 20 new direct jobs over the next several years, with the new jobs providing an average annual salary of $45,000 plus benefits, officials said. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 25 new indirect jobs for a total of 45 new jobs in the region.
LED offered the company an incentive package that includes the LED FastStart workforce training program. Weyerhaeuser also will receive a Modernization Tax Credit of $350,000 – to be claimed in equal installments over five years – and the company is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs, LED says.
UNO survey finds 56 percent approval of Gov. Edwards’ job performance
Fifty-six percent of respondents to a new poll said they approved of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ job performance.
The University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center surveyed 755 registered voters who had voted at least once in the last 10 state elections. Among his fellow Democrats, Edwards’ approval hit 87 percent, compared to 37 percent among Republicans.
Seventy percent of Black voters said they approved of Edwards’ performance, compared to half of white voters. He enjoys the approval of 61 percent of the women surveyed, compared to half of men.
About two-thirds of survey respondents said they considered COVID-19 a serious problem. Among those voters, 71 percent said they approved of how Edwards has addressed the pandemic, compared to 26 percent of voters who are less concerned about the new coronavirus.
U.S. Supreme Court sides with protestor in Louisiana case
The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated a lower court ruling that a police officer can sue a Black Lives Matter organizer over injuries the officer says occurred at a Baton Rouge protest.
DeRay Mckesson was participating in a protest following the death of Alton Sterling at the hands of police in 2016, where an officer says he was hit with a rock. Though the officer doesn’t claim Mckesson threw the rock, the lawsuit claims Mckesson should be held responsible because he encouraged the protest.
The justices said the federal appeals court should have obtained guidance from a Louisiana state court before allowing the officer’s lawsuit to move forward and sent the case back to be reconsidered.
“Today’s decision recognizes that holding me liable for organizing a protest because an unidentifiable person threw a rock raises First Amendment concerns,” Mckesson said in a prepared statement